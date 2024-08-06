Mexico demands that Ecuador release former Vice President Glas

MEXICO CITY, August 6. /TASS/. Mexico has officially demanded that Ecuador release former Vice President of the Republic Jorge Glas and grant permission for his departure from the South American country, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Based on the agreement signed with Switzerland on June 15, 2024, on the protection of Mexico's interests in Ecuador, the government of Mexico has officially asked the government of Ecuador to provide a letter of protection to Jorge David Glas Espinel, who has been granted political asylum by Mexico," the ministry said in a statement.

"The abovementioned [is necessary] so that Glas Espinel, at the request of the interested party, is brought and transferred to a third country in accordance with Article 19 of the Caracas Convention [on diplomatic asylum]," the Mexican Foreign Ministry said. Mexico also demanded that "the necessary humanitarian measures be taken for Glas so that he is released from prison and remains under guard in a safe place, given the critical state of his health."

Relations between Mexico City and Quito worsened after Mexican authorities announced on April 5 that they had granted political asylum to former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was taking refuge in the Mexican Embassy in Quito. The politician faces charges in a corruption case. The diplomatic mission refused to allow police into its territory to arrest Glas. That evening, Ecuadorian police stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito and arrested Glas. According to the head of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, diplomats were injured during the assault.

In response, Mexico severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador and filed a lawsuit against the South American country at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, demanding that Quito be expelled from the UN and also found guilty of the damage that was caused due to its violation of international obligations.