Crowd breaks into prison in northern Bangladesh, over 500 inmates escape

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. A crowd armed with clubs and stones broke into a prison in the Sherpur District in northern Bangladesh, setting free more than 500 inmates, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The crowd wrecked government agencies, set fire to the local police station, looted shops and trading outlets.

Riots are reported in many Bangladeshi regions.

According to the Business Standard newspaper, at least 110 people were killed in riots during the day.

Students took to the streets in various cities of Bangladesh in early July, demanding the abolition of job quotas for relatives of participants in the 1971 war of independence. The situation in the republic has escalated, with demonstrations growing into riots. Anti-government protests flared up again in the capital city of Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities on August 4. Crowds of protesters are still roaming streets in Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities even after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has fled the country. The army has temporarily taken power in the country and called on people to stop violence. An interim government is expected to be formed soon.