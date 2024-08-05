MEPs push for suspending Hungary from Schengen over visa policy for Russians — Politico

BRUSSELS, August 5. /TASS/. A group of 70 lawmakers in the European Parliament has called for suspending Hungary from the Schengen zone after Budapest decided to ease visa restrictions for eight countries, including Russia and Belarus, Politico Europe reported.

Czech MEP Danuse Nerudova and Lithuania’s Petras Auatrevicius initiated a letter in which they urged the European Commission (EC) to take urgent measures to look into Budapest’s decision that they insisted "could represent a loophole and potentially jeopardize the overall functioning of the Schengen area and its role as a secure space for citizens," Politico said.

According to Politico, the authors of the letter pressed the Commission and all EU member countries to "question Hungarian presence in the Schengen area," if "the Hungarian government refuses to change its policy." A potential response could include new controls at Hungarian borders and refusal to recognize Hungarian visas, the letter reads.

It has collected around 70 signatures, including former Belgian and Irish premiers, Politico said without disclosing the names.

Earlier, a number of European media outlets, including the Financial Times, reported that Hungary had decided to relax visa requirements, including for Russians. On July 30, the EC requested an explanation from Hungary regarding this move. On August 1, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics demanded that Hungary’s participation in the Schengen area be restricted over Budapest’s Russian visa scheme.