Death toll in Bangladesh riots climbs to 300

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. At least 300 people perished in anti-government protest rallies in Bangladesh, AFP reports, citing police and hospital data.

Earlier, over 90 fatalities were reported.

Clashes between the protesters and government supporters reignited in the capital city of Dhaka and other cities on August 4. The rally participants demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Even though it is reported that the police used rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades, the media noted that many had died of bullet wounds.

Protesters took to the streets in various cities of Bangladesh in early July, demanding the abolition of job quotas for the relatives of participants in the 1971 war of independence. The situation in the republic gradually escalated, with protests turning into riots that have killed over 250 people. The authorities announced the closure of schools, colleges and universities. A curfew was imposed in the capital, communications were intermittent, and TV broadcasts were cut off. Bangladesh law enforcement agencies have arrested over 10,000 people across the country in connection with the protests.