CARACAS, August 2. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has received an invitation to take part in a BRICS+ summit in Kazan, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said.

"As BRICS chair, President Vladimir Putin invites President Nicolas Maduro to attend the BRICS+ summit," he wrote on his X account and attached the Russian leader’s letter.

The BRICS events will be held in Kazan on September 23 and 24.