Gangsters attack Haitian prime minister’s motorcade in capital, official uninjured

HAVANA, July 30. /TASS/. The motorcade of Haiti's Acting Prime Minister Garry Conille was attacked by criminal gangs on Monday as he was leaving a hospital in the country's capital Port-au-Prince, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported.

According to it, the attack took place as Conille was leaving Port-au-Prince's largest hospital, where he had arrived on an unscheduled visit. According to eyewitnesses, police and journalists were unable to leave the hospital building for some time because of gunfire. Gangs then clashed outside with Haitian police and Kenyan peacekeepers. The motorcade left the scene of the attack; Conille himself and his staff were not injured, the newspaper said. The situation remained tense throughout the day in Port-au-Prince, whose center is now controlled by the militias.

Conille was named acting prime minister in late May, and the country appointed an interim government in early June.

Situation in Haiti

The security and humanitarian situation in Haiti deteriorated following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021 and the earthquake. Subsequently, plans by criminal gangs to overthrow the government led by Ariel Henry were revealed. On March 11, 2024, Henry announced that his government would step down after a presidential transition council was established.

Rampant gang violence in Haiti, where criminal gangs control much of the capital and other areas, killed about 8,000 people last year.