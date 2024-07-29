US moves tanks from Germany to Poland — radio

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The US is transferring armored vehicles and artillery from military bases in Germany to Poland as part of strengthening NATO's eastern flank, Radio Zet reported.

According to its information, 87 tanks, 150 infantry fighting vehicles and 18 self-propelled artillery units will be transferred to the base in Powidz in the central part of the country. The roads in the Lubusz and Greater Poland voivodeships (provinces) are heavily traveled by military vehicles, the radio station's correspondent said. The transfer of equipment as part of a planned operation to strengthen NATO's eastern flank will last until the end of September, Radio Zet emphasized.

Stars and Stripes, the US Defense Department newspaper, reported about the start of this operation on June 28. The US equipment and ammunition depot at the Powidz base, whose construction will begin in the summer of 2022, will be fully operational in 2025. The first batch of 14 Abrams M1 tanks arrived in Powidz at the end of June.