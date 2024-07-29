Pentagon declines to comment on Putin’s remarks on deployment of US arms in Germany

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has refused to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Russia will abandon the unilateral moratorium on deploying intermediate-range weapons if long-range arms from the US appear in Germany.

Replying to a question by TASS as to whether the Pentagon was ready to comment on this, its official representative said: "No." The White House and the Department of State have not yet responded to the requests to comment on this matter.

During a naval parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday, the Russian leader cautioned Washington that Russia would exit the unilateral moratorium on deploying intermediate-range weapons if US begins stationing longer-range arms in Germany.

On July 10, the US and Germany issued a joint statement saying that Washington would begin deploying new weapons in Germany starting in 2026. These arms will have a longer range than anything else currently deployed in Europe.