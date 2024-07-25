NORAD tracks flight of Russian, Chinese warplanes off Alaska

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) says it tracked the flight of two Russian and two Chinese warplanes off Alaska on Wednesday.

"NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on July 24, 2024. NORAD fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept," the agency said in a statement.

The US military pointed out that the Russian and Chinese aircraft "remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace."

The United States and Canada signed a treaty creating NORAD on May 12, 1958, at the dawn of the Cold War. Its primary purpose is to provide early warning of ballistic missile launches and to defend against aircraft and cruise missiles that enter the airspace of either country.