Biden hesitated to drop out of presidential race over doubts in Harris’s chances — Axios

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden hesitated to drop out of the presidential race because he and his senior advisors were uncertain that Vice President Kamala Harris would be able to compete with former President Donald Trump should she get nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate, Axios reported, citing three unnamed Biden’s aides.

The officials added that relations between the Biden team and Harris were oftentimes tense. The presidential aides considered Harris to not be a "team player," adding that she stayed away from any task that involved risk. Meanwhile, Harris’s advisors believed that the White House team, particularly top aide Anita Dunn, was not helpful to the vice president. According to Axios, Harris’s aides believe that the presidential team did not want to give the vice president an opportunity to shine in order to "avoid her being seen as a viable alternative" ahead of Biden’s re-election bid.

On July 21, Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the presidential race. He endorsed Harris’s nomination as the Democratic candidate. According to CBS, the Democrats will vote on Harris’s nomination ahead of schedule, on August 1, instead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 19-22.

According to a CNN poll carried out on July 3, Harris has more chances against Trump than Biden: 45% of US voters said they would support the vice president in the event of her nomination as the presidential candidate. The poll indicates that the gap between Trump and Harris (47% vs. 45%) is smaller than between Trump and Biden (47% vs. 43%) and stays within the statistical error margin.