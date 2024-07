PARIS, July 16. /TASS/. Maltese politician Roberta Metsola has been re-elected for the second term as president of the European Parliament.

In a vote held on Tuesday morning, the 45-year-old Christian Democrat from Malta secured 562 votes in favor out of the 623 ballots. Irene Montero from Spain, the symbolic challenger presented by the Left, obtained only 61 votes.

In her speech following the vote, Metsola urged lawmakers to unite and work on creating "a Europe for everyone."