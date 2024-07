TEL AVIV, July 14. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked a military command center and military infrastructure in Syria, the army press service reported.

The strike was in response to a drone attack that came from Syrian territory and was intercepted near the southern resort town of Eilat.

"The Syrian regime is responsible for all terrorist activities emanating from its territory and will be held accountable for it," the IDF said in a statement.