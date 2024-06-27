At least 15 killed in Israel’s strike on norther Gaza Strip — Al Jazeera

DUBAI, June 27. /TASS/. At least 15 Palestinians died and many more were wounded as a result of Israel’s airstrike on the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera television channel said.

According to the television channel, following the intensive bombardment of the city, rescuers were clearing the debris for several hours in an effort to find survivors. Most of those killed and wounded are women and children, it added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.