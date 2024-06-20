Norway, Finland, Sweden agree to establish military transport corridor

STOCKHOLM, June 20. /TASS/. Norway, Finland and Sweden decided to establish a military transportation corridor, which will go through northern parts of the three countries, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said after the meeting with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson and President of Finland Alexander Stubb.

"Today, we agreed to establish a military transport corridor that would connect northern part of Norway, Sweden and Finland," he said, according to the Barents Observer website. According to the prime minister, "this will make it possible to quickly relocate servicemen and equipment from Norwegian ports through Sweden and Finland."

The three leaders had meetings in Bodo in northern Norway to discuss matters of security and military cooperation.