Europe needs to get rid of nuclear weapons — Hungarian premier

BUDAPEST, June 6. /TASS/. Instead of boosting their nuclear arsenals, European countries should get rid of nuclear weapons, because they increase risks of a nuclear war, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with the Mandiner journal.

Commenting on initiatives to create a common European nuclear stockpile, the Hungarian premier mentioned German politician Klaus von Dohnanyi and his book, headlined "National Interests," which, among other things, says that Europe has no major nuclear stockpile of its own, instead relying on US nuclear weapons deployed on its territory. This is why Orban believes that in case of a nuclear war between the United States and Russia, the Americans will launch their strikes from the European territory, and, therefore, expose it for a retaliatory Russian strike.

"Instead of nuclear proliferation, Europe should try to get rid of it," he said.

At the same time, the premier added that his country supports broader military cooperation among European Union countries and their defense industries.

In his opinion, Europe needs "a European defense alliance, similar to NATO," where every member would contribute its military units. However, these troops "should be used only to defend Europe."

"Military operations outside Europe under the European flag should be ruled out," Orban said.