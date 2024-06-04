BERLIN, June 4. /TASS/. NATO may prepare a scenario similar to the onset of the Vietnam War to get an excuse to send troops to Ukraine, German parliament member Sevim Dagdelen said.

"This is another level of escalation because NATO seems to be seeking to create a scenario for Ukraine that would be similar to the Vietnam War. Debates about deploying NATO ground troops [to Ukraine] are going hand in hand [with the conflict]. Even before the US officially joined the war - shortly before the staged Gulf of Tonkin incident - there were 15,000 American advisors on the ground. After a while, troops were sent to protect the advisors; this was when it became clear that the deployment of instructors had only exacerbated the situation, leading to the United States’ direct engagement in the war. It looks like a similar scenario is being prepared here (in Ukraine - TASS), involving the deployment of German and other weapons, capable of reaching major Russian cities, and the deployment of an increasing number of instructors," she pointed out on the Neutrality Studies YouTube channel.

The incident in the Gulf of Tonkin in the South China Sea took place on August 2-4, 1964. North Vietnamese torpedo boats twice attacked the US destroyer USS Maddox. The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry denied the involvement of the country’s Navy in the incident but the US Congress passed the so-called Gulf of Tonkin Resolution (signed on August 10, 1964), which provided legal grounds for the use of US troops in the conflict between South and North Vietnam.