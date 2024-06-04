Orban believes Trump, EU could end Ukrainian conflict in 24 hours

ROME, June 4. /TASS/. Donald Trump, the potential Republican candidate in the US presidential election, and the European Union could put an end to the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"If Trump and the EU wanted to end the war [in Ukraine], they could have done it in 24 hours. We must not forget that the war is waged by people, and these very people, if they are willing, have every opportunity to make peace. I think that if Trump became president, he could achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine in one day, and then start talks," the prime minister told the Il Giornale newspaper.

According to him, the EU strategy on the Ukrainian issue has failed even from a tactical point of view. "We don't understand that we are playing with fire. We should ask ourselves what are Europe's strategic interests and demand a ceasefire. Our citizens want peace, not war, which could be a political game," Orban added.

The prime minister said that he expects a new right-wing majority in the European Parliament after the elections scheduled for June 8-9. "The current European Commission has failed on the agricultural issue, on the conflicts, on the migration issue, on the economy, and now its leadership must go. Strengthening democracy means electing a new commission, different from the current one, which was the worst in my memory," Orban said. At the same time, he hinted that much depended on the decision of his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the European conservatives, and Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French National Rally party's parliamentary group. "The right-wing parties must cooperate, we are in the hands of two women who must come to an agreement," the Hungarian prime minister concluded.