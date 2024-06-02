Papal peace envoy for Ukraine says his mission continues

VATICAN, June 2. /TASS/. Pope Francis’ peace envoy for Ukraine Cardinal Matteo Zuppi continues his mission and stands ready for more trips to Moscow and Kiev, the cardinal himself told TASS.

"The mission continues, particularly at the humanitarian level. In particular, the Holy See can facilitate the reunification of minors with their families, as well as prisoner swaps and the exchange of information that could be useful to families. If necessary, I am ready to make more trips to Moscow and Kiev but there are no such plans at this point," Cardinal Zuppi pointed out.

"I am willing to do everything to help resolve humanitarian issues and facilitate peace dialogue," he added.

According to the cardinal, the mechanism for the reunification of children evacuated from the combat zone with their families remains operational. However, "the main problem is to collect all the detailed information required for making the right decisions in situations that are often sensitive because they concern minors." "In this regard, it’s crucial that direct contact has been established between the relevant institutions," the cardinal noted, highlighting the key role of papal nuncios (envoys) to Moscow and Kiev in the process.

Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI), as his special envoy for peace in Ukraine about a year ago. He has so far visited Kiev, Moscow, Washington and Beijing.