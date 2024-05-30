Israeli fighter jets deliver strike on Syria’s Homs governorate — Russian military

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Two pairs of F-16 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force delivered strikes involving decoy missiles on military facilities in Syria’s Homs province, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"From 9:24 p.m. to 9:27 p.m. local time [6:24 p.m. to 6:27 p.m. GMT] on May 29 and from 12:48 a.m. to 12:53 a.m. on May 30 [9:48 p.m. to 9:53 p.m., May 29, GMT], two pairs of Israel’s F-16 fighter jets delivered air strikes on military infrastructure facilities in the Homs governorate <…> with the use of ADM-160 MALD decoy missiles," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said. "One decoy missile fell in the city of Baniyas in the Latakia, killing one child, injuring ten civilians and damaging a residential building.".