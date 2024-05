WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. The US authorities have imposed sanctions against the Mining Industries Sarlu company from the Central African Republic (CAR), claiming that it is allegedly connected to the Wagner PMC, the US Department of the Treasury announced.

The company, located in the capital city of Banghi, specializes in mining non-ferrous metals.

Previously, the US authorities imposed sanctions against numerous other structures, claiming that they are affiliated with the Wagner PMC.