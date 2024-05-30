Ukrainian shelling attacks on forests lead to desertification in Kherson Region — experts

SIMFEROPOL, May 30. /TASS/. The Kherson Region is facing the threat of desertification as the armed forces of Ukraine continue to destroy protective forests created back in 18th century, by an order of Empress Catherine II the Great, an expert told TASS.

"We are well aware that these shelling attacks are barbaric and, certainly, are intended to deal as much harm as possible," said Vladimir Maleyev, dean of the natural sciences department at the Kherson State Pedagogical University and a co-chair of the regional branch of the Russian Geographical Society.

"There is a great risk that we will again have to face the problem of moving sands and desertification," he added.

An imperial decree, issued by Catherine the Great more than 200 years ago, ordered to plant protective forests on the left bank of the Dnepr River in order to contain a semi-desert zone, known as Alyoshki Sands. However, a complex effort is still required to keep the sand dunes within their current borders.

Wildfires, sparked by Ukrainian shelling, are reported by the Kherson Region government literally every week. Governor Vladimir Saldo said in mid-May that over 50 wildfires have started as a result of Ukrainian attacks this year alone.