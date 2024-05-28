Danish parliament votes down bill on recognizing Palestine

STOCKHOLM, May 28. /TASS/. The Danish Folketing, or parliament, has voted down a bill on recognizing the State of Palestine, Reuters said.

The bill was initiated by four parties in late February.

The Danish parliament passed this decision on the same day when another Nordic country - Norway - recognized Palestine as a state, Reuters noted.

Earlier, Spain, Ireland, and Norway announced their decision to recognized Palestine. Following these statements, Israel recalled its ambassadors from these countries and their ambassadors were summoned to the Israeli foreign ministry.

Today, more than 140 out of 193 United Nations member countries, including Russia, recognize Palestine’s statehood.