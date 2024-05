TEL AVIV, May 23. / TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it killed the commander of Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion in Gaza.

"In the Jabalia neighborhood [in the northern Gaza Strip], the commander of Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion, Hussein Fiad was eliminated in an operation by the IAF and special forces in underground tunnels," the IDF said in a statement.

Fiad was responsible for many anti-tank missile attacks at Israel and many mortar attacks at communities near northern Gaza, the IDF said.