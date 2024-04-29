Hezbollah units launch rocket projectiles against North Israel

BEIRUT, April 29. /TASS/. Armed units of the Hezbollah party shelled border settlements in North Israel from multiple launch rocket systems, the Janoubia news portal reported.

Hezbollah fighters launched at least 40 rockets against the Israeli territory over the day. Air alert was activated in Upper Galilee, where the greater portion of projectiles was hit by the Israeli Air Defense. Nevertheless, according to witnesses, explosions were heard in certain areas where rocket projectiles hit targets.

Fire was also opened against positions of the Israel Defense Forces in areas of Kfarchouba and Shebaa close to Golan Heights.