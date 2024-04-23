Major exercise involving over 3,000 German troops kicks off in Lithuania

VILNIUS, April 23. /TASS/. The German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) have started the Grand Quadriga 2024 large-scale military exercise in Lithuania, the LRT broadcasting company announced on its website.

According to the report, Lithuanian forces will also take part in the exercise, which will involve over 3,000 German troops, as well as 200 military vehicles, including Leopard tanks and armored personnel carriers. The exercise will take place until late May at military grounds near Vilnius and Kazlu Ruda. The troops will practice joint operation planning and support actions.

Several military exercises involving foreign armies take place in the Baltic republic simultaneously, including the "Perkuno griausmas" ("the thunder of Perkunas"), the largest exercise in the last 20 years involving 20,000 troops from Lithuania and NATO allies.