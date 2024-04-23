Azerbaijanian leader says reaching peace with Armenia by November 'quite realistic'

BAKU, April 23. /TASS/. Azerbaijanian President Ilham Aliyev said his country may sign a peace agreement with Armenia before a COP29 conference to be hosted by Baku in November.

"Reaching agreement, at least on the fundamental principles of [peace] between Azerbaijan and Armenia prior to the COP29 [event] looks quite realistic," Aliyev said at a conference in Baku.

According to the Azerbaijanian leader, the option of coordinating a basic agreement is also being considered. "And later on, we could spend the time on finalizing the proposals," he added as he encouraged both former Soviet republics to "work heartily" toward that goal.