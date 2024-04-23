Armenians block highway to Georgia in protest of border delimitation with Baku

YEREVAN, April 23. /TASS/. A group of citizens blocked the Armenia-Georgia interstate highway near Lake Sevan in Armenia to protest the delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan, as broadcast online by local news sites from the scene.

At present, traffic is backed up going both ways in the area of the blockage. The police have not yet used force to unblock the highway.

Protests are also ongoing in Armenia's border region of Tavush, where the authorities are carrying out work to delimit the border with Azerbaijan. Residents took to the streets in the border settlements of Baganis, Voskepar, Kirants and Noyemberyan.