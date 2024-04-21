Water recedes from over 1,100 houses in Orenburg Region in 24 hours

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Water receded from more than 1,100 houses in the flood-hit Orenburg Region in Russia’s southern Urals over the past 24 hours, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Over the past 24 hours, water receded from more than 1,100 houses and 1,200 plots of land in the Orenburg Region. <…> A total of 12,845 houses and 20,376 household plots <…> remain inundated," the press service said.

Around 17,500 people have been evacuated in total from flooded houses and grounds and household plots, the ministry added.