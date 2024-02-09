Slovak parliament seeks normalization of relations with Russia, Belarus

BRATISLAVA, February 9. /TASS/. Slovakia aspires to normalize relations with Russia and Belarus, Slovak National Council (parliament) Deputy Speaker Lubos Blaha said on his Telegram channel.

"We will do everything [possible] to normalize relations with Russia and Belarus," he wrote. The politician attached a photo from the meeting with Belarusian Ambassador Andrey Dapkiunas. The meeting was also attended by another deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, Andrey Danko.

"It was a cordial meeting. There I declared that Belarus is our friend. We will never forget the sacrifices made by this courageous Slavic nation during World War II," Blaha emphasized. According to him, the sanctions currently imposed on Belarus are absurd.