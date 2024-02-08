American journalist Tucker Carlson leaves Russia — social networks

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. American journalist Tucker Carlson, who came to Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, has left the country, according to social networks.

In particular, users published a photo of Carlson on the night flight from Moscow to Belgrade.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Carlson had met and interviewed Putin. The journalist later said that the interview would be published on his website on February 9 at 2:00 a.m. Moscow time (11:00 p.m. GMT on February 8).

On Tuesday, Carlson said he would now seek a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, whose previous interviews in the US media have nothing to do with journalism and are nothing but propaganda.