Houthis attack two vessels in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, February 7. /TASS/. Houthi rebels fired six missiles at two commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, the US Defense Department’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"On February 6, from approximately 1:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (between 10:45 p.m. on February 5 and 1:30 a.m. GMT on Tuesday - TASS) Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired six anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM said in a statement on X. According to it, "Three of the ASBMs were attempting to hit MV Star Nasia, a Marshall Island-flagged, Greek owned-and-operated bulk carrier transiting the Gulf of Aden. At approximately 3:20 a.m. (0:20 a.m. GMT - TASS), MV Star Nasia reported an explosion near the ship causing minor damage but no injuries."

The other three missiles were likely targeting MV Morning Tide, a Barbados-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship operating in the Southern Red Sea, CENTCOM added. None of the three missiles hit the ship, and both vessels continued their journey.