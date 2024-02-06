Prince William to assume some of cancer-stricken King Charles III's royal duties — media

LONDON, February 6. /TASS/. The heir to the British throne, Prince William of Wales, will take over some of King Charles III's public duties as his father has been diagnosed with cancer, The Times of London reported.

According to the authoritative newspaper, the prince, who intended to take a short "vacation" in order to care for his wife, Princess Kate of Wales, after she underwent abdominal surgery, is now forced to return to performing his public duties earlier than planned, augmented by the added responsibility of substituting for the monarch at certain events.

Buckingham Palace said earlier that doctors have recommended that the king refrain from public duties during his outpatient treatment, although he will continue to conduct state affairs and handle paperwork. The monarch's official duties include signing laws passed by the Parliament.

Charles III’s scheduled visits to British Commonwealth members Australia and Canada, as well as his participation in the meeting of Commonwealth leaders in Samoa, also appeared to be in doubt, the newspaper said. According to the heir's schedule, he will be present as a statesman in a Royal Air Force (RAF) uniform at an awards ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. English soccer player Ellen White, who helped the England women's national soccer team win the top trophy at the European Championships in 2022, will be among those receiving an award from the prince.

The heir will return to the British capital the same evening to attend an annual fundraising gala for the London Air Ambulance and is likely to give a speech. William, a former air ambulance pilot, became a patron of the charity in 2020.

Buckingham Palace added that Queen Camilla has no plans to change her schedule of public engagements while her husband undergoes medical treatment. The Times estimates that during Charles III's treatment, the burden of responsibility will shift to other members of the royal family, most notably the queen and the heir to the throne.