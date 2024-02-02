Several facilities in Syria’s governorate attacked by unidentified aircraft — TV

CAIRO, February 2. /TASS/. Unidentified aircraft have attacked several targets in the eastern Syria province of Deir ez-Zor, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the television channel, the strikes were carried out near Al Mayadin. The TV channel points out that the attack had, presumably, been carried out by US planes.

Al Hadath television reported, more than 10 sites of pro-Iran militias have been targeted in US Air Force strikes in eastern Syria. Heavy bombardments hit 11 sites near the border with Iraq.

Airstrikes targeted positions of pro-Iranian armed groups

Airstrikes presumably by US aircraft in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate targeted positions of pro-Iranian armed groups, the Al-Hadath television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, strikes were delivered on several facilities where pro-Iranian units are deployed.

At least six people died in airstrikes

At least six people died in airstrikes delivered presumably by US aircraft on facilities in the Deir ez-Zor governorate in eastern Syria, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

According to Al Hadath, warplanes conducted three series of strikes on positions of pro-Iranian units.

The ABC television channel has reported, citing a US administration official, that the United States has begun to deliver strikes on Syria.