CAIRO, January 28. /TASS/. A military base of the US-lead international coalition new the Iraqi city of Erbil was attacked by drone, the Shafaq News portal reported, citing a source in security forces.

According to the news portal, the drone delivered a strike on the base located near the Erbil international airport on Sunday afternoon. No information about potential damage was immediately available.

Armed Shiite units of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.