UN received Russia’s request for list of Bucha victims — secretary-general’s office

UNITED NATIONS, January 26. /TASS/. The United Nations has received Russia’s requests for a list of those killed in Ukraine’s Bucha in the spring of 2022, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric has told reporters.

"Yes, the request has been received," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the UN Security Council on Monday that despite numerous requests filed by Moscow, the United Nations has so far failed to provide the list.

Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said in April 2022 that a criminal investigation had been launched under Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Public Dissemination of False Information about the Use of the Russian Armed Forces") following a Ukrainian act of provocation in Bucha, a suburb of Kiev. He noted that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry had provided video footage purportedly taken in Bucha to Western media outlets, describing it as proof of mass civilian killings, in a bid to discredit the Russian Armed Forces. However, statements made by the mayor of Bucha on March 31, 2022, combined with other reports, have substantiated the fact that the Russian army pulled out of the town on March 30. Moreover, a video filmed by Ukrainians which surfaced on social media platforms immediately after the withdrawal of Russian troops made no mention at all of the alleged killing of civilians.