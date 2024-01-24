Leader of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno describes his visit to Moscow as historic

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Chadian Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno described on Wednesday his official visit to the Russian capital of Moscow as 'historic.'

"This visit is historic. Chad and Russia enjoy long-time relations and the previous visit of the Chadian president was in 1968, when Francois [Tombalbaye] served as the president of Chad," he said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We hope that this visit will help us to enhance our bilateral relations in all spheres," the Chadian leader added.