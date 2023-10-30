China, Russia to tackle security threats together — Chinese top brass

BEIJING, October 30. /TASS/. Beijing will work with Moscow to respond to various security threats and challenges, Colonel General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, said.

"Together with Russia, China is ready to actively respond to various security threats and challenges as well as jointly maintain global strategic balance and stability," Zhang said during his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Beijing.

The Chinese senior military official added that "the development of Chinese-Russian relations, which are based on a solid good-neighborly friendship as well as on multifaceted strategic cooperation and mutually beneficial partnership, is a strategic decision based on historical wisdom."

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu arrived in Beijing to lead the Russian delegation at the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum, which is being held between October 29 and 31.

In addition to academics and diplomats, official delegations from more than 90 countries, including Russia, the United Kingdom, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States, are taking part. About one-third of the delegations are represented at the level of defense ministers and chiefs of staff.