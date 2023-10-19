US military base in Iraq shelled with Grad multiple launch rocket system

BEIRUT, October 19. /TASS/. The US military base Ain al-Asad in western Iraq has come under fire from a Grad multiple launch rocket system, the Shafaq News website reported.

It said several rockets exploded on the base’s territory, giving no other details of the attack.

According to Al Mayadeen television, drones were also involved in the attack.

Earlier on Thursday, an attack targeted a US and Western coalition base in the Syrian border town of el-Tanf 250 kilometers from Damascus. The Iraqi Islamic Resistance movement, which includes fighters from Shiite militias that used to fight against Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists, claimed responsibility for the attack.