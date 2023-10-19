NATO will send four minehunters to Baltic Sea, step up air patrols

BRUSSELS, October 19. /TASS/. NATO has decided to step up patrols in the Baltic Sea using warships and aircraft, as well as drones, acting NATO spokesperson Dylan White announced.

"NATO and Allies are stepping up patrols in the Baltic Sea following recent damage to undersea infrastructure in the region. The increased measures include additional surveillance and reconnaissance flights, including with maritime patrol aircraft, NATO AWACS planes, and drones. A fleet of four NATO minehunters is also being dispatched to the area," according to the statement.

He stressed that the alliance remains in close contact with their allies Estonia and Finland, and their partner Sweden.

"NATO will continue to adapt its maritime posture in the Baltic Sea and will take all necessary steps to keep Allies safe," he said.

The last time NATO made a similar announcement about stepping up patrols in the Baltic was a year ago, after an explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Over the past year, the alliance has not published any reports about a reduction in its military activity in the Baltic Sea.

The operation of an undersea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was suspended due to a suspected leak. Finnish authorities said at a press conference on October 10 that the damage to the gas pipeline, discovered early on the morning of October 9, was likely the result of external interference. Detective Chief of the National Bureau of Investigation Timo Kilpelainen said that the damage site was located in Finland's economic zone, in the central part of the Gulf of Finland. The causes of the incident and those responsible for it have not been established yet.