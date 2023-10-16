Putin to attend Belt and Road Forum on October 17 — top Chinese diplomat announces

BEIJING, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Belt and Road Forum in China on October 17, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi announced.

"Tomorrow, President Putin will participate in the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping," Wang said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We are confident that President Putin’s participation will add a lot to the forum’s success and will also contribute to promoting our strategic interaction," Wang added.

He pointed out that the Russian leader had praised cooperation between the two countries and joint work within the Belt and Road initiative at the recent session of the Valdai Discussion Club.