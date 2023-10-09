IN BRIEF: Hamas ready to discuss ceasefire but not hostages, Israel promises war

The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has announced its readiness to discuss a ceasefire with Israel, but has no intention of negotiating the fate of hostages while hostilities continue. It said the hostages included "dozens of people with dual citizenship".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an address to the nation, compared Hamas members with Islamic State (IS or ISIS, an organization banned in Russia) terrorists and vowed to defeat them "just like the enlightened world defeated ISIS."

TASS has gathered the main information about the conflict so far.

What conflicting sides say

Hamas representatives are "open to discussing a ceasefire with Israel," the movement said in a statement quoted by Al Hadath TV. At the same time, Hamas said it would not "negotiate prisoners under fire."

In an address to the nation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared Hamas to the Islamic State, insisting: "This enemy wanted war and this this is what they will get." Earlier, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat said his country would not hold negotiations with Hamas and considered them impossible because of the declared state of war.

Combat operations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are completing the clearing of areas along the border with the Gaza Strip, Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said.

Casualties, fate of hostages

Since the beginning of the conflict, according to the latest official data, more than 700 Palestinians have died (mainly in the Gaza Strip, which was subjected to Israeli bombardment), and more than 3,700 have been injured.

The Israeli side reported about 800 dead and more than 2,700 wounded. Washington said that at least 11 American citizens were among the dead.

The Russian Embassy in Israel confirmed the death of a Russian citizen on Monday evening. Earlier, diplomats reported four missing, citing lists provided by the Israeli side.

According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Hamas militants have taken more than 100 people hostage. The movement threatened to execute captured Israelis in case of attacks on homes and civilian objects in the Gaza Strip.

Situation at Israel-Lebanon border

The Israeli side reported shelling from Lebanon and the elimination of several people with weapons who infiltrated into Israel. The military said that it hit three roadblocks of the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah formation.

Responsibility for the attack on the Lebanese-Israeli border was claimed by members of Al-Quds Brigades (the Jerusalem Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad group, which also operates in the Gaza Strip). The attack on Israeli positions was later claimed by Hezbollah.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, commenting on the situation on the border with Lebanon, said that the neighboring country and Hezbollah should not "test the patience" of the country.

International reaction

The Russian Foreign Ministry advised Russians to refrain from visiting Israel and Palestine. The ministry pointed out that Russian airlines have been instructed to return and exchange tickets without penalty.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received Palestinian Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal on Monday. According to the ambassador, preparations are underway for a visit to Moscow by Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that he was concerned by Israel's intention to impose a complete blockade on Gaza and called for international law to be respected in the conduct of military operations. He said that peace in the Middle East is only possible through negotiations and a "two-state solution."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an address to the nation, said that he was willing to mediate. He said that he had held telephone conversations with the leaders of several countries, including Abbas and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Erdogan also criticized Israeli policy toward Palestine and called for the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.

Situation in Israel

Netanyahu called on opposition leaders to form a national unity government "without preconditions" as they did "before the Six-Day War" in 1967.

Israeli authorities advised residents to stock up on water, food and medical supplies, saying they would need to spend up to three days in bomb shelters.