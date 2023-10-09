Saraya al-Quds claims rocket strike on southern Israeli city of Netivot

CAIRO, October 9. /TASS/. Members of the Saraya al-Quds group (meaning Jerusalem Brigades - the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad) have claimed that they are launching a rocket strike on the Israeli city of Netivot, says a statement posted on the group's Telegram channel.

"As part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Saraya al-Quds fighters are now carrying out a massive rocket attack on the city of Netivot. Badr-3 rockets are being used in the shelling," it said. There is no information on exactly how many rockets have been launched toward Israeli territory.

For its part, the Israel Defense Forces said that an air raid alert has been issued in the areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip.