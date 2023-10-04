Azerbaijan gets first applications for citizenship from Nagorno-Karabakh residents

BAKU, October 4. /TASS/. The State Migration Service of Azerbaijan has received the first applications from Armenian residents in Nagorno-Karabakh seeking citizenship, according to a joint statement from the service and the country’s Labor Ministry.

"The applicants expressed their desire to reside in the Karabakh economic region, renounce Armenian citizenship and become citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the statement said.

According to the statement, 13 people applied directly, and another two through a specially created reintegration website.

On September 28, Azerbaijan started registration of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh to determine their legal status, and opened a special website for the purpose.

Tensions reignited in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. Baku announced it was starting "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan said there were no Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and described the situation as "an act of large-scale aggression." Russia called on the sides of the conflict to halt the bloodshed and return to diplomacy. On September 20, an agreement was reached to halt hostilities.

The president of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree on September 28 to dissolve the unrecognized state from January 1, 2024. Its people have been urged to consider the terms of reintegration in Azerbaijan, which were offered by Baku, and stay put if they choose to do so.