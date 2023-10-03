Ukrainian servicemen fatally shoots two fellow soldiers with assault rifle on Kiev street

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. A Ukrainian serviceman shot two fellow soldiers with a Kalashnikov assault rifle in downtown Kiev and then fled the scene, but was later apprehended and arrested, the Ukrainian Strana media outlet reported, citing a source inside law enforcement.

"Today at about 1:30 a.m. (same as Moscow time - TASS), on Lavrskaya Street [in Kiev's Pechersk District], a conflict arose between Ukrainian serviceman Konstantin Kiriyachenko and two other soldiers, during which Kiriyachenko shot them with his Kalashnikov assault rifle; the victims died at the scene," the news outlet quoted its source as saying.

The source noted that Kiriyachenko tried to escape after firing at his victims, but was arrested two hours later. According to preliminary data, he was inebriated.

According to Strana, a criminal case has been opened over the incident. The assailant, Kiriyachenko, faces up to 15 years in prison.