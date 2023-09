ROME, September 22. /TASS/. Giorgio Napolitano, who served as Italy’s President from 2006 to 2015, has died at the age of 98, the ANSA news agency reported on Friday.

He has stayed at a Rome clinic in the recent months but his health has deteriorated recently.

In 2013, Napolitano was Italy’s first president too be reelected for the second term. He resigned in 2015 when he was 89.