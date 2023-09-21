Mark Milley warned Kiev against using US-made weapons after attack on Kremlin – report

WASHINGTON, September 21. /TASS/. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley warned Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny that the use of US-made weapons for attacks on Russian territory is unacceptable shortly after the drone attack at the Kremlin, The Washington Post’s David Ignatias says in his article.

"Milley has worked closely with Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s top commander. But when the Ukrainian military fired a drone at the Kremlin this year, Milley is said to have cautioned Zaluzhny: ‘Don’t use American weapons’ in such attacks inside Russia," the article reads.

According to Ignatias, Milley adhered to a "calculated" approach regarding arms shipments to Kiev.

"Rather than jumping over Russian red lines, as some hawks wanted, Milley, in effect, wriggled through them — at first resisting and then supporting the provision of long-range missiles and other systems," the article reads.

According to Milley’s Spokesman David Butler, the outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff sought "to avoid a conflict between the two great powers.".