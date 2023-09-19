Baku says humanitarian corridors for evacuating people available in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, September 19. /TASS/. Humanitarian corridors and accommodation centers are available for evacuating people from a high-risk zone in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"To facilitate an evacuation from a high-risk zone, humanitarian corridors and accommodation centers have been established on the Lachin route and in other areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Baku promised to provide medical assistance to women, children and elderly people as well as disabled individuals. They will be supplied with drinking water and food, too, it said.

In addition, Azerbaijan’s defense agency said in a statement it would guarantee the protection and security of local government bodies, as well as social, educational, healthcare and other facilities in line with the country’s law and international humanitarian norms. The ministry also called on locals to keep away from military facilities.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the launch of what it described as local anti-terrorist measures in Nagorno-Karabakh with a view to "restoring the Constitutional order in the Republic of Azerbaijan." Neither civilians nor civilian infrastructure will be targeted, Baku said.