Burkina Faso’s authorities demand French military attache leave country – agency

PRETORIA, September 15. /TASS/. The authorities of Burkina Faso have demanded that the French military attache leave the country, Reuters reports citing a statement from the African state's government.

The demand stems from the attache's disruptive actions, the agency explains.

In September 2022, a group of military officers led by Ibrahim Traore staged a coup d'etat in Burkina Faso, ousting Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba as the country's president. The military who seized power announced the government's dissolution, the suspension of the constitution and any political activity. Damiba, who also came to power in a coup d'etat, signed a document voluntarily resigning as president. In October 2022, Burkina Faso's National Assembly (unicameral parliament) unanimously appointed Traore as transitional president.