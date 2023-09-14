NATO deputy secretary general believes drone crash in Romania not deliberate attack

CHISINAU, September 14. /TASS/. NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana doesn’t believe that the crash in Romania of what is alleged to be a Russian drone is a deliberate attack on a NATO member country, according to his statement following a joint news conference with Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean in Chisinau.

"This cannot be regarded as a deliberate attack against alliance member Romania. It is important to understand that. What happened falls into the category of incidents that could happen again in the future. This is not a deliberate attack by the Russian Federation," he said.

He said NATO members are currently working to implement a plan, which was approved at the Vilnius summit, to collectively improve defense capabilities such as air defense, intelligence gathering and personnel training. Romania's Defense Ministry said earlier that debris from a drone had been found in Tulcea County in the country’s southeast. An examination is underway to determine when and under what circumstances the wreckage ended up in the country. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday condemned the incident and said he believes it was caused by Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube.