UN special envoy to Sudan resigns

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy to Sudan Volker Perthes is resigning, Reuters reports.

According to its data, Perthes announced his resignation more than three months after he was declared persona non grata in Sudan.

In May, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported that the head of the Sudanese armed forces Abdel Fattah al-Burhan sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanding that the head of the UN Transition Support Mission be replaced. According to the Sudanese army chief, Perthes' presence at the head of the UN mission in Sudan did not contribute to the fulfillment of its tasks and caused negative consequences for the UN. Al-Burhan believes that Guterres' special envoy misinformed the UN by claiming that there was a consensus between the Sudanese parties on a framework agreement for a settlement in the country.